Azerbaijan's investment in Chinese economy surges over 1Q2025

China injected $7.4 million in foreign direct investment into Azerbaijan’s economy during the first quarter of 2025, more than doubling compared to the same period last year. During this period, China made up 0.5 percent of Azerbaijan’s total FDI. At the same time, Azerbaijan’s investment in China jumped sharply to $5.28 million, a 60.7-fold increase year-on-year.

