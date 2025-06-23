Netherlands' oil imports from Azerbaijan gains ground in 5M2025
Azerbaijan more than doubled its crude oil exports to the Netherlands in the first five months of this year, both in value and volume. The country shipped over 220,000 tons of oil worth around $130 million, reflecting a sharp rise compared to the same period last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy