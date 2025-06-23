Russian president calls aggression against Iran unfounded

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ Russian President Vladimir Putin has thrown his weight behind Iran's stance on the regional situation during a sit-down with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi while he was in Moscow, Trend reports.

"The current event is well known, it has been clearly and unequivocally formulated by the Russian Foreign Ministry and reflects the position we have taken in the UN Security Council," the head of state emphasized.

In his assessment, the initiation of unprovoked hostilities towards Iran lacks any foundational rationale or substantiation.



He underscored the criticality of collaborative initiatives to bolster the Iranian populace amid the prevailing circumstances.



The president, in a show of diplomatic engagement, underscored the significance of Araghchi's visit, positing that the Moscow meeting serves as a pivotal platform for addressing all salient issues and collaboratively strategizing pathways to navigate the prevailing crisis.

To note, the United States conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel