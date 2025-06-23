Uzbekistan launches AIIB-bailed major water and sanitation upgrade in its Bukhara
Photo: AIIB
Uzbekistan is tackling its severe water scarcity with a major infrastructure overhaul in the Bukhara region. Supported by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, this ambitious project aims to provide nearly universal access to clean water and improved sanitation for almost 2 million residents, promising significant health, economic, and social benefits.
