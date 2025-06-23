Baku Summer Energy School brings together global experts in energy policy - Fariz Ismailzade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ Thousands of international and Azerbaijani professionals have taken part in the Baku Summer Energy School since its inception, highlighting its growing impact in global energy education and cooperation, said ADA Vice-Rector Fariz Ismailzade, Trend reports.

Speaking at the official opening of the latest edition of the Baku Summer Energy School (BSES 2025) at ADA University, Ismailzade noted the broad scope and evolving reach of the program.

"This year, we have 47 participants from 15 countries. Among them are Azerbaijan, as well as countries along the Southern Gas Corridor, such as Bulgaria, Greece, Croatia, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, and Italy. We also welcome participants from more distant countries like Chile, the US, and Vietnam. Germany, the UK, Pakistan, and Spain are also represented — the geographic diversity is quite impressive. Last year, we even had attendees from Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, so the participant profile continues to evolve each year," he said.

Ismailzade emphasized that the program was launched 19 years ago and has since welcomed thousands of mid-level specialists from both Azerbaijan and abroad.

He added that the Caspian region is actively developing renewable energy sources, launching infrastructure projects, and strengthening ties with Central Asia.

"Our region is not only the cradle of the oil and gas industry — which we will, of course, discuss throughout the program — but it is also a focal point of geopolitical and energy-related developments," Ismailzade concluded.