Iran keeping lid on flights in its airspace for time being

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ The flight ban in Iranian airspace has been extended until 02:30 (GMT +4) on June 24, Majid Ahavan from the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development said, Trend reports via the IRNA agency.

"Due to recent events, in order to ensure the safety of passengers and flights, the country's airspace will be closed until 14:00 (GMT +3:30) on Tuesday. We strongly recommend that compatriots refrain from visiting the country's airports and obtain information about flight schedules only from official sources," he explained.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with nine nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

To note, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

