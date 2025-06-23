Iran claims it shot down over hundred Israeli drones since escalating conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ Iran’s Air Defense Headquarters has announced that it has shot down more than 130 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) belonging to Israel since the outbreak of hostilities on June 13, Trend reports.

The Iranian military stated that various models, including the “Hermes,” “Heron,” and “Harop” UAVs, were intercepted and destroyed in multiple regions across the country.

“In recent days, our air defense units successfully neutralized 'Hermes 900' and 'Hermes 45' UAVs,” the headquarters noted in a statement.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

