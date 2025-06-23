Azerbaijan reveals number of settlements built and foundations laid in its liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The construction of 27 settlements and the repair and restoration of 25 settlements are ongoing, and the foundations for 21 settlements have also been laid in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The issue has been discussed during the meeting on the preparation of the "Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2027–2030" and the "Second State Program on the Great Return" at the Cabinet of Ministers.

In the liberated territories, the initial construction of 15 residential settlements—cities, towns, and villages—has been completed, ensuring the resettlement of the population and reintegration into economic activities.

