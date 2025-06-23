Azerbaijan extends its sympathies to Syria in wake of tragic terrorist attack on church

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ Azerbaijan has expressed its condolences to Syria over the terrorist attack in a church in Damascus, the publication on the social media account of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

"We strongly condemn the horrific terrorist attack on the Mar St. Elias Church in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and all those affected by this senseless act of violence.

We stand in solidarity with the Syrian government and people and call for unity against extremism," the publication emphasizes.

