Kazakhstan reveals number of citizens staying in Iran amid ongoing conflict

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 23. Around 50 citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan remain in Iran, said the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Aibek Smadiyarov, at a briefing, Trend reports.

According to Smadiyarov, the majority of the remaining citizens are staff members of the diplomatic mission.

“Our diplomats continue their work as usual. No emergencies threatening their safety have been recorded at this time,” he noted.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, approximately 170 Kazakh citizens are still in Israel. Earlier, the ministry reported that Kazakhstan had evacuated over 290 citizens from the aforementioned countries.



On the night of June 13, 2025, Israel launched an operation targeting Iranian nuclear facilities and military infrastructure. In response, Iran carried out missile and drone attacks on Israel. On June 22, the United States joined the conflict, striking key nuclear sites in Iran.

