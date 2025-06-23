Wide int'l participation in Baku Summer Energy School highlights Azerbaijan’s growing role in energy sector - SOCAR VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ The broad international participation in the Baku Summer Energy School underscores Azerbaijan’s increasing significance in the energy sector, said Ziba Mustafayeva, SOCAR Vice President, Trend reports.

Speaking at the opening of the 19th Baku Summer Energy School (BSES 2025) at ADA University, Mustafayeva highlighted the importance of the program in bridging academic knowledge with industry expertise.

“Over nearly two decades, the Baku Summer Energy School has become an important platform that unites academic knowledge with practical industry experience. The program annually gathers experts, scholars, and policymakers from around the world to discuss key energy issues. It supports both the professional growth of participants and the development of international dialogue on energy policy,” she said.

The VP emphasized that the wide geographic representation of participants reflects Azerbaijan’s growing role as a global hub for dialogue on energy and natural resources.

“The program promotes the development of regional energy policy, the advancement of green, safe, and affordable solutions, as well as the training of highly qualified specialists,” Mustafayeva added.

