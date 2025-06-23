Eni begins export of vegetable oil from Côte d'Ivoire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Eni has announced the first export of vegetable oil from Côte d'Ivoire, produced from rubber tree residues, Trend reports.

The initiative is part of the company’s broader decarbonization strategy and aims to support the sustainable development of local agricultural supply chains.

Rubber trees are extensively cultivated in Côte d'Ivoire, and the use of their by-products represents a step toward circular economy practices. According to Eni, this approach also contributes to income generation and economic diversification for local farming communities.

In 2023, Eni became the first company to launch industrial-scale production of vegetable oil from rubber tree seeds. The production process is certified under the ISCC-EU standard. The resulting oil is exported to Enilive biorefineries, where it is used to produce advanced biofuels intended to support the decarbonization of the transport sector.

The export milestone underlines Eni’s efforts to adopt new business models that integrate environmental, social, and economic sustainability considerations.

Eni has operated in Côte d'Ivoire since 2015 in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. The company is also involved in broader initiatives supporting sustainable mobility and is engaged in projects in education, training, healthcare, and economic diversification aligned with national development objectives.