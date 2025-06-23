Azerbaijan Defense Ministry rolls out red carpet for gathering with media and NGOs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ An event was held at the Azerbaijan Military History Museum, organized by the Ministry of Defense, with the participation of servicemen, representatives of various media entities and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), as well as experts, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The event commenced with a tribute to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Motherland. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

At the event, general report information on the activities carried out by the Ministry of Defense in the first half of 2025 was presented. Then activities implemented in the first half of the year, in accordance with the requirements of the Defense Ministry’s Communication Strategy approved by the relevant decision of Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, were highlighted.

It was noted that the field of strategic communication is also being developed in line with modern innovations and current requirements as part of the ongoing reforms carried out in army development sphere.

Participants were subsequently furnished with comprehensive insights on subjects such as “Collaboration with governmental entities and non-governmental organizations”, “Safeguarding state confidentiality within the media landscape”, and “Engagement with citizen inquiries” among various other pertinent topics. The event encompassed a comprehensive overview of the initiatives undertaken in the domain of military education within the Azerbaijan Army, detailing the operational frameworks of the specialized educational institutions affiliated with the National Defense University, alongside their intricate admission protocols.



Concluding the event, a robust dialogue ensued, facilitating the articulation of diverse perspectives, the solicitation of actionable insights, and the addressing of inquiries posed by attendees.

