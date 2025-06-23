Iran weighing up shutting Strait of Hormuz, putting its Armed Forces in driver's seat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ The closure of the Strait of Hormuz is being investigated at the level of the Iranian Armed Forces, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, said at a press conference held in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, the Iranian Armed Forces have their finger on the pulse of the country's defense, and as such, this matter can be looked into at that level.



Baghaei also said that Iran is pulling out all the stops to defend its territorial integrity, sovereignty, and interests with every ounce of strength it can muster.

"It is up to the Armed Forces to decide what mechanisms to use to defend Iran, prevent the repetition of crimes against Iran and make them regret," he added.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

To note, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel