No restrictions observed at Iran-Azerbaijan border in Astara, official confirms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ There are no restrictions at the Iran-Azerbaijan border in Astara, said Seyed Jafar Aghaei Maryan, the chargé d'affaires at the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

During a media briefing, Maryan affirmed that logistical operations at Iran's Bandar Abbas port are proceeding unimpeded and without constraints.



The official articulated that he has not discerned any constraints at the Iran-Azerbaijan frontier in Astara.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

To note, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

