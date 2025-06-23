Uzbek airline launches regular flights to Kyrgyzstan's Tamchy

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 23. Uzbek low-cost carrier Fly Khiva has commenced regular passenger flights on the Tashkent–Tamchy route (Issyk-Kul International Airport), Trend reports via the Airports of Kyrgyzstan company.

The initial operational launch occurred on June 22, 2025, with a recurring service frequency established on a weekly cadence every Sunday, extending through August 10, 2025.



The organization asserts that this novel trajectory augments seamless and cost-effective aerial linkages between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, catalyzing tourism and commercial synergies between the two nations.



Fly Khiva is an Uzbek carrier that has been operational for a duration exceeding three years. The organization facilitates air travel to an extensive portfolio of over 20 strategic locations and executes in excess of 200 flight operations on an annual basis.

