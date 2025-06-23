Uzbekistan emerges as shining beacon in Central Asia, drawing gaze of foreign investors

Uzbekistan has overtaken Kazakhstan to become Central Asia’s top destination for foreign direct investment in 2024, marking a historic shift in the region’s economic landscape. Backed by robust growth in sectors like energy, digital technology, and infrastructure, the country attracted record inflows despite a global decline in FDI.

