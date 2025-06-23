Korean companies to develop electric vehicle charging setup in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 23. Sanzhar Bolotov, Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Korean companies EVSIS, the Korean Association of Eco-Friendly Vehicles, and NGS to jointly develop electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Bishkek, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz ministry.

The MoU seeks to enhance synergistic collaboration through the establishment and operationalization of state-of-the-art electric vehicle charging infrastructures, fostering improved atmospheric conditions and mitigating carbon footprints, disseminating insights and intelligence on regulatory paradigms and market dynamics, and executing public engagement initiatives to advocate for sustainable transportation modalities.



Furthermore, the Korean contingent is poised to engage in a synergistic partnership with Kyrgyz State Technical University to operationalize technical training and internship initiatives. This endeavor aims to cultivate robust connections between the industrial sector and academic institutions, thereby optimizing employment pathways for skilled professionals and enhancing regional proficiency in the stewardship of charging infrastructure.

