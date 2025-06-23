Uzbekistan, Bangladesh commit to enhanced cooperation across multiple sectors

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 23. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Baxtiyor Saidov, met with Touhid Hossain, Foreign Affairs Adviser of Bangladesh, Trend reports.

“We had a productive discussion focused on deepening bilateral relations, strengthening political dialogue, and expanding cooperation in trade, investment, and cultural exchanges between our two countries,” Baxtiyor Saidov wrote on X.

“We also recognize great potential to further intensify collaboration through regional and multilateral platforms,” he concluded.