Iran's coordination with Russia stands crucial - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ Iran’s coordination with Russia remains a matter of strategic importance amid growing tensions in the region, said Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran's Foreign Minister, Trend reports.

Speaking to Iranian media in Moscow, Araghchi stated that his visit had been planned in advance and was scheduled to follow his trip to Istanbul. He noted that discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin would focus on Israel’s aerial attacks on Iran and other developments threatening regional stability.

"Given that Iran is currently facing aggression from the US, these discussions will naturally be broader in scope," he said.

Araghchi described the US's recent strike as an outright act of aggression that must be unequivocally condemned. He welcomed Russia’s sharp criticism of the attack, expressed the hope that practical steps would be taken at the United Nations Security Council and other international platforms.

To note, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

