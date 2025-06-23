Israel confirms military drone shot down over Western Iran (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed that one of their military drones, a “Hermes” unmanned aerial vehicle, was shot down in the Khorramabad region of western Iran, Trend reports.

“During the operation, an Air Force drone was downed over Iran. There is no risk of information leakage," the IDF stated.

The confirmation follows earlier footage circulated by Iranian media showing the downed drone.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.