Kazakhstan’s Almaty reports strong industrial expansion and production in 5M2025
Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Almaty's region
From January through May 2025, Almaty, Kazakhstan, produced goods worth 976.2 billion tenge (~$1.85 billion), with engineering leading growth at 36.3 percent, driven mainly by automobile manufacturing. Other notable industry increases include non-metallic mineral products, printing, pharmaceuticals, apparel, and wood products.
