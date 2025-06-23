Azerbaijan Credit Bureau reveals latest tapestry of borrower tales

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ The Azerbaijan Credit Bureau (AKB) has disclosed that its database contains information on nearly five million borrowers, said Elchin Habibov, CEO of AKB, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 1st International Conference on Credit Reporting, Habibov noted that about 4.7 million of these borrowers are individual clients.

“There are a total of 3.3 million active borrowers in the country. Additionally, the total number of closed and open loans reached 38.2 million by 2025. This figure does not include the count of active loans,” he noted.

Habibov emphasized the efficiency of the bureau’s system, explaining that a credit inquiry on an individual can be processed in just 0.2 seconds.

“Our database includes 275,000 individual entrepreneurs and 29,000 legal entities. The number of active borrowers stands at 3.2 million. We also have 1.7 million active guarantors in the system and we are capable of processing two million credit reports in a single day,” he concluded.

