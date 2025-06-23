Iran reveals its most battered city by Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ Tabriz is one of the most attacked cities in Iran, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan Seyyed Jafar Aghaei Maryan said at a press conference, Trend reports.

According to him, many cities in Iran are currently experiencing hostilities.

"The reports about the population leaving the cities do not reflect the truth," he added.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with nine nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

To note, the United States conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

