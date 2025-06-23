Iran condemns U.S. strikes as attack on int'l law and regulations - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ The military airstrikes carried out by the US against Iran are considered a violation of the UN Charter, international law, and more importantly, the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), said Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Foreign Minister, Trend reports.

In an interview with Iranian media in Moscow, Araghchi stated that the NPT is a vital mechanism for international security, supporting countries that have renounced nuclear weapons.

"If a country's nuclear facilities are attacked and this is proudly announced, yet the United Nations Security Council, international institutions, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) fail to prevent or even condemn such an act, then it raises serious concerns about the actual role of the NPT in protecting the interests of nations pursuing peaceful nuclear energy.

In this context, the US's attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites place the NPT in a precarious position and could have dangerous consequences for global security.

The US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

