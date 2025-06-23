Russia’s Aeroflot restarts regular flights between Moscow and Samarkand

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 23. Russian airline Aeroflot will resume flights between Moscow and Samarkand, Uzbekistan’s third-largest city, starting July 31, 2025, Trend reports.

Initially, flights will operate three times per week, with plans to increase the frequency to daily service by early October.

Aeroflot, a state-private carrier, operates a fleet of 171 aircraft as of June 2025, including 41 wide-body and 130 narrow-body medium-haul planes.

Meanwhile, the National Statistics Committee reports that 1.5 million Uzbek nationals went abroad for tourism in the first quarter of 2025, with 69,065 heading to Russia