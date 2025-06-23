Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Russia’s Aeroflot restarts regular flights between Moscow and Samarkand

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 23. Russian airline Aeroflot will resume flights between Moscow and Samarkand, Uzbekistan’s third-largest city, starting July 31, 2025, Trend reports.

Initially, flights will operate three times per week, with plans to increase the frequency to daily service by early October.

Aeroflot, a state-private carrier, operates a fleet of 171 aircraft as of June 2025, including 41 wide-body and 130 narrow-body medium-haul planes.

Meanwhile, the National Statistics Committee reports that 1.5 million Uzbek nationals went abroad for tourism in the first quarter of 2025, with 69,065 heading to Russia

