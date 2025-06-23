KazMunayGas, Shell explore deeper co-op on Kashagan and Karachaganak fields

Photo: KazMunayGas

Askhat Khassenov, Chairman of KazMunayGas, met with Richard Howe, EVP of Shell’s Exploration and Production division, to discuss cooperation on Kashagan and Karachaganak fields development and personnel training. They explored seconding KazMunayGas specialists to Karachaganak Petroleum Operating and plans to update nationalization programs for 2020–2025.

