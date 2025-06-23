Azerbaijan confirms latest cross-border freight movement amid regional conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ The simmering tensions between Iran and Israel have thrown a wrench into the works, leaving people wondering how it might shake up the international freight transport by road between Azerbaijan and Iran.

Responding to Trend's inquiry on the subject, the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency confirmed that international cargo transportation by road keeps on trucking without a hitch. The agency made it clear that there are no strings attached when it comes to cross-border freight shipments.

To note, on the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel