Uzbekistan secures investment from global partners for sustainable waste solutions

Photo: The Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change of Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan has struck a deal with top-notch Saudi and French firms to roll out a state-of-the-art hazardous industrial waste management system, with the goal of greening the environment and fostering international teamwork.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register