Azerbaijan-Gulf flights redirected as airspace restrictions take effect

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Due to temporary restrictions imposed in the airspace of Middle Eastern countries, on June 23, 2025, several international flights departing from Heydar Aliyev International Airport were unable to land at their planned destinations and were redirected to alternative airports for safety reasons, Trend reports.

The Qatar Airways flight from Baku to Doha and the Kuwait Airways flight from Baku to Kuwait landed at Jeddah International Airport in Saudi Arabia, while the Wizz Air Abu Dhabi flight from Baku to Abu Dhabi landed at Medina International Airport.

"The situation was promptly assessed in accordance with international aviation safety protocols, and all necessary measures were immediately implemented to ensure the safety of passengers and crew members," the Airport administration said.