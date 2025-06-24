Tehran rejects claims of ceasefire deal with Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Iranian officials have denied reports claiming that a ceasefire agreement had been reached with Israel, Trend reports.

As such, state-run media outlets IRNA and Tasnim dismissed the information, stating that Iran has not received any proposal or agreement regarding a ceasefire.

Tensions between the two countries escalated sharply on June 13, when Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian territory.

In response, Iran fired over 150 ballistic missiles and more than 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other areas across Israel, resulting in civilian casualties and extensive damage.

On June 22, the U.S. Air Force carried out strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, with reports confirming that all three targets were destroyed.

On June 23, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out a missile strike on the U.S. Al-Udeid base in Qatar.

Earlier today, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that the two sides have reached the ceasefire agreement.