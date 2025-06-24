Uzbekistan reports continued growth in transport and storage sector
Uzbekistan’s transportation and storage sector continues to show robust growth, with its gross value added (GVA) reaching 21.1 trillion soums ($1.69 billion) in the first quarter of 2025—a 10.5 percent increase from the previous year. This steady rise highlights the sector’s expanding role in the country’s economy, driven by improvements in logistics and infrastructure development.
