Iran and Israel reach ceasefire agreement, Trump says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Iran and Israel have reached a ceasefire agreement, said U.S. President Donald Trump, Trend reports.

“It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in-progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered ENDED!

Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE, and upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE, and upon the 24th Hour, an official END to THE 12-DAY WAR will be saluted by the world.

During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

The U.S. conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

On June 23, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out a missile strike on the U.S. Al-Udeid base in Qatar.