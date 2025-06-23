Iranian parliamentary committee approves move to suspend cooperation with IAEA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Iran’s Parliamentary Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy has approved a proposal to suspend the country’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), amid escalating regional tensions, Trend reports.

Committee spokesperson Ebrahim Rezayi confirmed the decision to local media, stating that members had voted in favor of halting Iran’s collaboration with the UN’s nuclear watchdog.

The move comes in the wake of a dramatic escalation in the region. In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, killing numerous senior military officers, generals, nuclear scientists, and other high-ranking officials.

That same evening, Iran responded with “Operation True Promise III”, launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets in Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attack resulted in civilian casualties and widespread damage.

On June 22, the United States carried out airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, reportedly destroying key infrastructure.

The situation further escalated on the evening of June 23, when Iran launched missile strikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar.