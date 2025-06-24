Iran targets crucial regional U.S. base, IRGC says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Iran has carried out an airstrike on what it described as the most critical U.S. military base in the region, according to Ahmad Vahidi, a senior advisor to the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Trend reports.

Vahidi told local media that U.S. fighter jets involved in recent attacks on Iran had primarily operated from this base. “Iran has shown it is ready to respond decisively to any aggression from any side,” he said.

The strike follows a dramatic escalation in regional tensions. On the morning of June 13, Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian targets, killing numerous senior officials, including generals, nuclear scientists, and other top figures.

Later that same day, Iran responded with “True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple locations in Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attack caused civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

On June 22, the U.S. carried out airstrikes on three of Iran’s nuclear facilities, reportedly causing severe damage.

The following evening, on June 23, Iran struck the U.S. military base in Qatar, further deepening the confrontation.