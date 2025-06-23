Azerbaijan always advocates diplomatic, peaceful resolution of conflicts - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The long-standing tense relationship between Iran and Israel has recently entered a new and more dangerous phase, Azerbaijani political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

According to him, missile attacks, mutual military threats, and an atmosphere of danger looming near the borders of regional countries have extended the issue beyond a local confrontation, dominating the international agenda.

He said that the world is closely watching this conflict, and many countries are trying to maintain a cautious stance.

The analyst noted that Azerbaijan’s position in the Iran-Israel confrontation reflects not only its approach to this particular conflict but also the broader philosophy of its foreign policy.

"For many years, Azerbaijan has pursued a policy of balanced diplomacy, and this approach becomes especially significant during periods of tension.

As always, Baku, by maintaining its neutrality and acting as an advocate for peace, has once again called on the parties to show restraint, avoid conflict, and resolve issues through diplomatic means.

Azerbaijan openly declared that it supports resolving this matter through diplomacy and stands in favor of ending the confrontation. The Foreign Ministry has issued two such statements. It should be taken into account that Azerbaijan maintains diplomatic relations with both Iran and Israel. There are neighborhood and historical ties with Tehran, while there are energy, security, and technological cooperation links with Tel Aviv. In such a situation, remaining neutral and not damaging mutual relations is only possible through skillful diplomacy. Azerbaijan’s success in this matter lies not only in preserving internal stability but also in strengthening its international image,” he explained.

Mentioning the closure of borders, the analyst noted that in the context of the potential threats of the Iran-Israel confrontation spreading across the region, the closure of Azerbaijan’s borders is based not only on medical and sanitary reasons but also on national security interests.

“Azerbaijan’s decision is a crucial step taken to ensure the safety of its population and to prevent external risks. The closure of the borders is also aimed at preventing potential provocations and destabilization in the region. During a time when instability is increasing in neighboring countries, Azerbaijan’s decision to keep its borders closed is a preventive approach. It is also a strategy to protect the internal security of society and the economy,” he said.

According to him, although the decision to close the borders was initially made due to COVID-19, over time it has become evident that other factors have also played an important role.

“As President Ilham Aliyev stated during his speech at the international forum ‘COP29 and a Green Vision for Azerbaijan’ at ADA University on April 23, 2024, Azerbaijan is still formally in the quarantine phase, but at the same time, the decision to keep the borders closed is not only based on that: "We now see, after our borders are already closed, the strengthened security in Azerbaijan. In previous times, there have been many cases. Some of them were public, some were not made public, where we faced serious threats and problems coming from outside. When I say that all our potential risks can come from outside, I mean exactly that. You will understand if we don't go too much into the details. But as President, as a person who deals with national security issues on a daily basis, I can say that we've seen tremendous benefits for our national security after we closed our borders. And this is a reality. Yes, people have to take that into account. We understand that there are inconveniences for people in Azerbaijan and also for Azerbaijanis and another nationalities who live in our neighborhoods. But national security should prevail over all other feelings, all other reasons, especially at a time when we have a war on our northern border and a crisis on our southern border. We have new areas of conflict emerging like mushrooms after the rain. I think that the people of Azerbaijan understand it. The current conflicts surrounding us, including the Russia–Ukraine war and now the Iran–Israel conflict, clearly show that keeping the borders closed was indeed a well-thought-out and strategic move," the analyst noted," the head of state said.

Garayev also expressed his attitude to the smear campaign against Azerbaijan and the spread of fake news in the context of the Iran-Israel conflict.

“At the height of the confrontation, disinformation-based smear campaigns were spread against Azerbaijan on social media and on information channels controlled by certain anti-Azerbaijani circles. The aim of these campaigns is to create the perception that Azerbaijan is siding with Israel, to influence public opinion in Iran, and to damage relations between Baku and Tehran. However, none of these claims have been substantiated. Azerbaijan’s official institutions have responded to these information provocations promptly and consistently. The Media Development Agency, the Foreign Ministry, and other relevant bodies issued statements on the spread of false information, and the media also played its role in this regard. Most importantly, Azerbaijani society now possesses sufficient media literacy to resist such provocations. The public supports the neutral and stability-oriented position taken by the state and understands that escalating tensions in the region will benefit no country,” said Garayev.

The analyst also spoke about the significant humanitarian steps taken by Azerbaijan under the current circumstances.

According to him, during the period when flights were suspended due to the Iran-Israel conflict, many countries faced difficulties evacuating their citizens.

“At this time, the Azerbaijani state took a unique and commendable step, prioritizing humanitarian and neighborly responsibility. A corridor was created through Azerbaijani territory for the evacuation of third-country nationals wishing to leave Iran. In this framework, European countries, CIS states, and other countries from various regions applied officially to Baku. The Azerbaijani government did not leave these requests unanswered.

As a result of complex logistical and diplomatic coordination, hundreds of people were able to safely transit Azerbaijan and return to their home countries. This operation is a clear indicator that the Azerbaijani state, in times of crisis, is capable of helping not only its own citizens but also other countries with a sense of global responsibility. This strengthens Azerbaijan’s international humanitarian image even further,” he said.

Garayev pointed out that the ongoing confrontation between Iran and Israel has put many countries in the region in a difficult position.

“Some are forced to choose sides, while others directly feel the consequences of the conflict. Azerbaijan, however, takes a position that is based on its national interests and internal security, while also grounded in a sense of international responsibility. All of this once again demonstrates that Azerbaijan always approaches issues constructively and pursues a policy oriented toward peace, dialogue, and diplomacy,” the analyst concluded.

