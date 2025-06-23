Turkmenistan completes major wheat delivery to state granaries
Photo: International Union for Conservation of Nature
Farmers in Turkmenistan have delivered over 1 million tons of wheat to state grain elevators, marking a major milestone in the country’s harvest campaign. The milestone of over 1 million tons is timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality and is regarded by locals as a significant contribution to national food security.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy