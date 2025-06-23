Turkmenistan completes major wheat delivery to state granaries

Photo: International Union for Conservation of Nature

Farmers in Turkmenistan have delivered over 1 million tons of wheat to state grain elevators, marking a major milestone in the country’s harvest campaign. The milestone of over 1 million tons is timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality and is regarded by locals as a significant contribution to national food security.

