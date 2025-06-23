Iran-Azerbaijan freight transport continues despite escalating regional tensions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ Freight transport between Iran and Azerbaijan, both internationally and bilaterally, continues without interruption despite recent military tensions, said Seyed Jafar Aghaei Maryan, the chargé d'affaires at the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

During a press conference, Maryan shared that at present, roughly 300 trucks are making the rounds daily in both directions at the Astara border crossing point, while around 250 trucks are rolling through the Bilasuvar border checkpoint each day.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

To note, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

