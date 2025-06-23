Kazakhstan sees hefty hike in Chinese tourist arrivals in first five months of 2025

In 2024, Kazakhstan saw a significant increase in Chinese tourists, with 655,000 visitors - a 78 percent rise from 2023 - driven by a new visa-free regime and expanded flight routes. From January through May 2025, visitor numbers from China rose by 42 percent compared to the same period last year.

