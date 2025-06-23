Iran sizing up fallout from Israel's actions against its nuclear facilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ Damage to nuclear facilities is being investigated in Iran, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan Seyyed Jafar Aghaei Maryan said at a press conference, Trend reports.

According to him, assaults on nuclear installations are deemed to contravene established international protocols.

"Israel and the US have violated these laws by attacking nuclear facilities. An in-depth assessment of the collateral impact resulting from the incursions on Iranian nuclear infrastructure is currently underway," he added.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

To note, the United States conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

