BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ The illustrious voice of Plácido Domingo is poised to grace the stage of the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on the 14th of November, a date that promises to echo with the melodies of his legendary artistry, Trend reports.

Domingo’s tapestry at the Heydar Aliyev Center will weave unforgettable threads, showcasing a luminous performance of an Azerbaijani melody.

This isn't Plácido Domingo's first rodeo with Azerbaijani composers. Back in 2010, the renowned singer took center stage to belt out Tofig Guliyev’s tune “Sənə də qalmaz” during a grand ceremony celebrating the birth anniversary of the esteemed leader Heydar Aliyev, dedicating the heartfelt performance to the beloved figure.

Tickets for the legendary tenor’s Baku concert will soon be available at iTicket.az ticket offices and online.

Throughout his 66-year career, Plácido Domingo has performed approximately 150 leading opera roles on the world’s most prestigious stages. In addition to singing, he is recognized as a conductor. His repertoire includes over 100 full-length operas, solo recordings, and duets. He has repeatedly opened the season at the renowned Metropolitan Opera, surpassing the record previously held by another celebrated opera singer, Luciano Pavarotti.

Born in Spain, Domingo moved to Mexico with his family at the age of seven. By 14, he was admitted to the National Conservatory of Mexico, where he studied voice, conducting, and piano. His singing debut came at 16, performing in Verdi’s “Rigoletto” with his parents’ troupe. At 27, he debuted at the Metropolitan Opera, where he remained a fixture for four decades, never missing a season.

In 1969, the 28-year-old Domingo had conquered European and American opera stages including Verona, Madrid, San Francisco, Bavaria, Paris, Salzburg, and New York. His duet with Montserrat Caballé is considered one of the most popular duets worldwide.

The tenor’s many music albums have flown off the shelves, raking in millions of sales, and he has snagged prestigious awards like the Grammy and Emmy along the way. He’s got a feather in his cap, holding a spot in the Guinness World Records for the longest applause ever received—80 minutes of thunderous applause after his performance in “Otello” in Vienna back in 1991.

