Israel opens limited exit for stranded foreign tourists amid conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ Following the outbreak of military conflict between Iran and Israel, foreign tourists stranded in Israel will be allowed to leave the country on repatriation flights originally arranged for returning Israeli citizens, Miri Regev, Israeli Transport Minister, told local media, Trend reports.

The minister noted that each plane will be permitted to carry around 50 foreign passengers out of Israel.

According to Regev, repatriation flights have been underway since last week to bring back nearly 100,000 Israeli nationals from Europe and the United States. Due to security concerns, Israeli airlines, including El Al, Israir, and Arkia, are operating flights only during daylight hours.

Currently, only two aircraft per hour are allowed to land at Ben Gurion Airport. These planes disembark passengers and take off again immediately. As The Times of Israel noted, Israel had earlier restricted outbound air travel under directives from the rear command, aimed at minimizing ground operations at the airport and preventing overcrowding.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel