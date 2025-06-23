Turkmenistan approves energy infrastructure upgrade for its Uzynada oil and gas field

Photo: Agency of Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 23. Turkmenistan has approved a new project to improve the energy infrastructure of the Uzynada oil and gas field, Trend reports.

The initiative was articulated by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Batyr Amanov during a governmental assembly and emphasizes the provision of electrical power to the Uzynada field, which functions under the aegis of the Türkmennebit state concern.



As per Amanov's assessment, the enhancement of the power supply infrastructure will not merely bolster the operational capacity of Uzynada but will also facilitate supplementary electrical resources for adjacent hydrocarbon extraction sites.



President Serdar Berdimuhamedov underscored that a robust framework is being established to facilitate the exploration and enhancement of novel hydrocarbon reserves at Türkmennebit’s operational facilities. Endorsing the outlined strategy, the President mandated the Deputy Prime Minister to initiate requisite actions for the execution of the initiative.

