Israel Defense Forces activate air raid sirens in Northern region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ Sirens sound in Israeli communities along the Lebanon border, following the launch of ballistic missiles from Iran, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement, Trend reports.

The IDF stated that its air defense systems successfully intercepted and neutralized the incoming threats mid-air. Residents in affected areas were instructed to take shelter in designated bomb shelters as a precautionary measure.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel