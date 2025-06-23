Kyrgyzstan throws wrench in works with six-month ban on coal exports

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 23. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has adopted a resolution imposing a temporary six-month ban on the export of coal by road transport, effective fifteen days after its official publication, Trend reports via the cabinet.

The prohibition delineates an exemption for cargo transit via the Irkeshtam-Auto and Torugart-Auto border facilitation points.



The resolution was executed by Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev, who mandated the pertinent governmental entities to implement requisite actions to operationalize the prohibition in alignment with the prescribed protocol.



Per the metrics provided by the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the nation achieved an export volume of 389,820 tonnes of hard coal from January through April 2025, reflecting a substantial uptick of 34.2 percent relative to the 301,893 tonnes dispatched in the corresponding timeframe of the previous year.

