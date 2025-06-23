Tajikistan to put into operation solar power plants in its Murghob districts
Three solar power plants are being launched in Tajikistan’s Murghob district as part of a rural electrification initiative. The projects aim to provide clean energy to remote mountainous areas, supporting sustainable development and the country’s energy independence goals.
