Israeli airstrike targets central square in Iran's Alborz Province (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ Israel has reportedly struck one of the main squares in Karaj, a city located in Iran’s northern Alborz Province, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate, Trend reports.

The targeted area is known as Sepah Square — considered one of the largest and most central locations in Karaj.

Footage published by local sources shows a large explosion resulting from the strike. There have been no official reports of casualties or injuries following the incident.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.