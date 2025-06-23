Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
The Baltics Materials 23 June 2025 11:40 (UTC +04:00)
Lithuanian FM joins EU Foreign Affairs Council today
Photo: European Commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Kęstutis Budrys is participating today in the meeting of the European Union Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) in Brussels, Trend reports.

Together with fellow EU foreign ministers, Minister Budrys is discussing key priorities in Europe’s foreign and security policy.

One of the main topics on the Council's agenda is the situation related to Iran and developments in the Middle East. Ministers are also addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, as well as the EU’s strategic approach toward Syria and Libya.

The Council is also focusing on matters related to Ukraine, including sanctions policy, military assistance, and long-term security guarantees. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is taking part in the discussions. The agenda further includes the EU’s response to hybrid threats.

Ministers are additionally discussing EU–China relations, European security challenges, preparations for the upcoming EU–China summit, and the political situation in Georgia.

