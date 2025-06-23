Opening Ceremony of the 19th Baku Summer Energy School Held at ADA University (PHOTO)

On June 23, the opening ceremony of the 19th Baku Summer Energy School (BSES) was held at ADA University, organized by the Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD).

The event is organized in partnership with the ADA University Foundation, the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), bp, and KOLIN. This two-week intensive certificate program brings together professionals, researchers, and government officials working in the fields of energy, climate change, environment, and sustainable development.

The Summer School, rich in interactive lectures, research sessions, and study visits, focuses on regional cooperation within the framework of energy connectivity and the Middle Corridor, as well as the green energy transition.

Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elnur Soltanov, Vice-Rector of ADA University and IDD Director Fariz Ismailzade, Vice President of SOCAR Ziba Mustafayeva, bp Vice President for the Caspian Region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, IDD Head of Partnerships Nargiz Ismailova, and IDD Senior Research Fellow and BSES program manager Hajar Huseynova made opening remarks.

The first day of the program, dedicated to the theme “Energy, Environment, and Renewables,” covered topics such as the energy history of the Caspian region, Azerbaijan’s sustainable energy roadmap in the context of climate change, opportunities in renewable energy, and energy diplomacy during the transition period. Key speakers included Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov, Head of bp’s International Advisory Team Michael Denison, Deputy Minister of Energy Orkhan Zeynalov, and Deputy Director of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency Fagan Abdurrahmanov.

This year, the program welcomed over 40 participants from 15 countries, including Azerbaijan, Germany, Bulgaria, Chile, Spain, Italy, Pakistan, Tanzania, Türkiye, Vietnam, Croatia, Greece, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Participants represent ministries, international organizations, energy companies, and think tanks.

As scheduled, the program is taking place from June 23 to July 4.