Bulgarian Air Force conducts mountain evacuation under extreme conditions (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. A crew from the 24th Air Base in the village of Krumovo (Bulgaria), operating an AS 532 AL Cougar helicopter, carried out a medical evacuation mission on June 22 for a seriously injured mountaineer and his companions in the area around Mount Dvuglav in the Rila Mountains (Malyovitsa range). Due to the difficult-to-access terrain, the Air Force crew was called in to assist, Trend reports citing the country's Defense Ministry.

The helicopter took off at 13:02 from the air base and joined the rescue operation. Since landing was not possible, a winch was used to hoist the three injured climbers. They were transported to the Mecha Polyana area, near the Malyovitsa complex, for further medical assistance. The helicopter made a second flight to Mount Dvuglav to evacuate eight rescuers from the Mountain Rescue Service.

The crew involved in the rescue mission included Commander Major Aleksandar Sandev, co-pilot Lieutenant Colonel Plamen Donchev, flight engineer Senior Lieutenant Mario Gergov, rescuers Private Mario Ivanov and Chief Petty Officer Georgi Slavov, and winch operator Major Bozhidar Slavchev. The helicopter landed back at the 24th Air Base at 14:52.

All safety measures and flight regulations for military aircraft in the Republic of Bulgaria were strictly observed during the operation. The military personnel acted in coordination with the Mountain Rescue Service, with permission from the Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov and under the order of Air Force Commander Major General Nikolay Rusev.